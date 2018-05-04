Menu
Brett Peter Cowan who has been found guilty of the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe
News

Daniel Morcombe’s killer stabbed in jail

by Kate Kyriacou
4th May 2018 12:00 PM
DANIEL Morcombe's killer Brett Cowan has been attacked in prison for a second time.

Cowan has suffered minor injuries in an apparent stabbing - two years after he had a bucket of boiling water poured over his head.

A statement from the Department of Corrective Services confirmed there had been an altercation at 9.30am today.

"A prisoner suffered superficial wounds to his neck and ear when he was assaulted by another prisoner in a common area of Secure Unit 3 at Wolston Correctional Centre on Friday, 4 May," the statement said.

"Queensland Corrective Services officers brought the situation quickly under control. No officers were injured. The prisoner did not sustain any serious injury.

"The matter has been referred to the Queensland Police Corrective Services Investigation Unit."

Queensland Ambulance Service said no ambulance was called to the prison.

