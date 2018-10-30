Menu
Daniel Ricciardo made his feelings known about his car this weekend.
Motor Sports

Red Bull responds to Ricciardo’s outburst at ‘bulls***’ car

by Jack Austin
30th Oct 2018 10:14 AM

RED Bull has played down Daniel Ricciardo's post-race outburst following the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, who leaves the team for Renault next year, offered his car to replacement Pierre Gasly early, claiming he was "done with it" and it was "cursed".

"I know I'm emotional, but I don't see the point in coming for the last two races," he said. "I'll let Gasly drive the car. I'm done with it."

The Australian was running in second and set for a one-stop strategy which would have likely seen him hold off Sebastian Vettel for a Red Bull one-two before smoke began billowing from his car with only 10 laps remaining.

Ricciardo's eighth DNF of the season - more than any other driver - was later revealed to be due to a hydraulics issue which stoked the 29-year-old's tempers.

However, team principle Christian Horner moved to play down the outburst, insisting that emotions were just "running incredibly high".

Daniel Ricciardo had another frustrating weekend in Mexico.
"He just had an immensely frustrating afternoon," Horner said. "You can understand his frustration and hope that this dark cloud that's following around lifts for the final two races.

"It's gutting not just for him but for the whole team, because we were looking at potentially a one-two finish which has enormous value to us.

"So it feels a bittersweet victory. Fantastic for Max [Verstappen] to have driven an outstanding race, an absolutely outstanding race, but I'm pretty confident Daniel would have been able to hold off Sebastian over those remaining laps."

