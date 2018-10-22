Menu
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 21: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2018 in Austin, United States. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Motor Sports

Ricciardo ‘punches wall in rage’ after US flop

22nd Oct 2018 10:57 AM

DANIEL Ricciardo was so angry he punched a hole in a wall after a power failure forced him to retire from the United States Grand Prix, according to his Red Bull team chief Christian Horner.

While his teammate Max Verstappen stormed from 18th on the grid to finish second with a dazzling drive, Australian Ricciardo was left frustrated again in a season that has seen him suffer a loss of form.

"It's a crying shame for Daniel, I feel so sorry for him," Horner said after the race won by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

"It was an identical issue to that which he had in Bahrain where it was a complete shut down."

Ricciardo, who leaves Red Bull for Renault next season, was battling for a possible podium finish when he was forced into retirement.

"He's just taken his frustration out on his room by putting his fist through the wall, which you can totally relate to,"  Horner said.

Daniel Ricciardo collided with Sebastian Vettel on lap one

"He doesn't blame the team in any way. He knows we're doing everything we can, it's just one of those things."

Horner was delighted with Verstappen's performance.

"That was brilliant, what a drive from P18. This was vintage Max, fair and hard racing. Today he's driven an unbelievable race," he said.

"He should certainly be given driver of the day, if he hasn't got it already.

"We run a whole bunch of simulations to try and monitor the tyres and everything was telling us the tyres were done with six laps to go.

"But Max was saying he could manage it. All our tyre models were telling us there's no way he will get to the end and he just did it and made it work."

