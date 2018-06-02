Dannielle says cancer hits young people too

SURVIVOR: Dannielle Bower is urging others not to be complacent about cancer.

SURVIVOR: Dannielle Bower is urging others not to be complacent about cancer.

DANNIELLE Bower wants to spread an important message about cancer to the community.

"I also want to spread the awareness that younger people can get cancer. You're never too young.

Dannielle Bower completed treatment for stage 4 bowel cancer in December, after she was diagnosed at only 28 years of age.

"Cancer affects you in so many ways. I focus on each day as it comes. Life is a precious gift and I treasure the time I get with my loved ones,” Dannielle said.

"Cancer is definitely something you don't expect to happen to yourself or a loved one.

"Life can get busy and we often don't listen to our bodies but please do - if you notice anything out of the ordinary happening, get it checked out asap,” she added.

This Sunday, as part of National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Council NSW is encouraging Northern Rivers locals who have survived cancer to participate in survivorship support programs to improve quality of life and reduce the risk of cancer recurrence.

National Cancer Survivors Day recognises those with a living history of cancer within the community and brings awareness to the challenges they face after treatment.

The number of people surviving cancer is increasing. The relative five-year survival rate for cancer in Australia increased from 48 per cent during 1984-1988 to 68 per cent in 2009-2013.

While these statistics are great news, they also mean that the number of survivors in need of support is increasing, too.

Christina Mastoris, communications and events coordinator for Northern NSW says it is important to remember that the impact of a cancer diagnosis doesn't stop after active treatment.

"We know that cancer and its treatment can affect your level of physical fitness, your memory and your mental health,” she said.

"At Cancer Council NSW, we can connect cancer survivors and their families to support options that are available in person, online and over the phone to help the adjustment to that 'new normal' after cancer.

"In the current financial year alone, we have conducted 38 Enriching Survivorship programs across NSW - reaching 630 cancer survivors, their families and carers. This free, eight-week group program coaches cancer survivors in physical activity, nutrition and peer support.

"Dannielle's message is clear, Any cancer can strike anyone at any time. Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms. But most importantly please speak up if you feel something is not right.”

To learn more about Cancer Council survivorship support programs in the Northern Rivers, go to www.cancer council.com.au/get-support/life-after -cancer-treatment