Dantga up to the task of taking on the Brushgrove Cup

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Dan Want's Dantga will be looking to win this year's Brushgrove Cup at the CRJC track this afternoon. Jarrard Potter

BRUSHGROVE CUP: Grafton trainer Dan Want has doubled his chances of a Brushgrove Cup (1200m) win this afternoon, starting two of his top runners for today's feature race.

Six-year-old Central Witness will make a return to the track after a lengthy spell out of action, however it is eight-year-old Dantga who Want tipped to place after back-to-back wins in Grafton last month.

"They're both looking pretty good, I think we're in for a chance,” Want said.

Today's start will be Central Witness's first run since a ninth-place finish at Eagle Farm in February but Want believes it is a good time for the gelding's return.

"Central Witness has had a few warm ups over a mile and has run 1600m recently so he's looking good for being fit and ready for the mile race,” he said.

While Dantga is coming off a loss at a metro meet in Doomben last start in April, Want said he will be looking to take a home advantage into the race.

"Dantga loves racing in Grafton, he'd probably be running there every race if he could,” Want said.

Want said he was wary of the threats posed in a very strong field but believed his horse will be the one to beat.

"Queen of Kingston is looking good coming off the country championships and is going to be a tough competitor, but he's got to get past my horse as well, so it'll be a pretty good race between those two,” he said.

Dantga's chances are boosted with Ben Looker back in the saddle for today's meet, who piloted the gelding to its last win at Grafton in April.

Looker will also be on board Private Edition, which will look to find its first win in the Clarence Coast Motors Maiden Plate.

The three-year-old filly earned a last-start third at Grafton last week in May, its first race after a spell of 27 weeks.