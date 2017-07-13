Dapper suit makes Cam the best dressed

Runner up Nathan Earp and winner of best dressed gent Cam Howard.

CAM HOWARD wowed the crowd with his dapper suit, hat and moustache in this years Fashions on the Field Best Dressed Man.

"A lot of the old ladies came up and said you should go into Fashions on the Field, and I said three old ladies must be onto something,” he said.

"I rocked up at Shoppingworld and went straight to Connor and picked up all the treads and $330 later, I'm here.”

Mr Howard, who is originally from Broome, WA, is in Grafton working for Pacific Complete.

"I love Grafton, it's a beautiful part of the world,” he said.

Nathan Earp, who won last years best dressed man, said he enjoyed showing off his wardrobe and having a big of fun.

"I love race day because it's the only day I come, I hang out with all my mates and it's a good day,” he said.

"(Cam) looks very dapper and he looks similar to what I wore last year,” he said.

"I probably won't go in it again next year, I've had my fun.”