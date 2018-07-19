Freak prankster shocks Tour de France

This bloke just wanted to get on TV. It worked.

THE Tour de France was hit by a dangerous prankster today - as a BMX rider jumped over the peloton.

The daredevil flew off a ridge above the riders, only narrowly avoiding taking anyone out as he landed on the other side of the road, The Sun reports.

The incident occurred on stage 10 in the Alps, with most bikers seemingly blissfully unaware of what was going on.

It would have been just the latest spectacle to hit the Tour de France this summer after a series of shocking scenes.

On Monday's stage nine, British star Chris Froome suffered a major crash as he went flying over his handlebars in the pileup.

But despite the serious-looking shunt, the Team Sky ace was quickly back on his bike to catch the pack.

Ritchie Porte meanwhile appeared to be the biggest sufferer as was left in tears by the side of the road following an early crash which resulted in a suspected broken collarbone.

Elsewhere, riders were forced to dodge smoke after a massive fire ramped up the heat on stage six.

The racers were seen powering past the rising flames and jet-black fumes during the stage in Brittany.

As things stand, Belgium's BMC Racing star Greg Van Avermeat leads the tour, with Britain's Team Sky ace Geraint Thomas 2min 22 sec behind in second, while Froome is sixth, 59 sec behind his Sky pal.

