Gavrilova eager to make a US Open impact

Daria Gavrilova is keen to do well in New York. Contributed GLA170818DARIA

IT'S been eight years since Daria Gavrilova won the US Open girls' crown to finish the season as the world's top-ranked junior tennis player.

"That's a long time ago," she told AAP.

"I'm ready. I'll take it anytime."

Gavrilova struggled to put a finger on why she's been unable to make an impact in the women's event on her six visits to Flushing Meadows since - winning just one match in the main draw.

"... every player here is really tough to beat and I don't have that game where, if I have my A game, I'll beat everyone," she said.

"I'm not a ball basher and this is the type of player that can get away with winning easier.

"I've got different weapons. I've got my forehand, I've got legs,- I can run all day, so I just really need to have the aggressive mindset where I'm using my forehand and dictating.

"When I do that, anything's possible." Gavrilova, seeded 25th after another solid if unspectacular 2018, admits to placing too much pressure on herself in the past.

The 24-year-old isn't lowering her expectations this time around either.

"I still want it as much. Everyone here does," she said before her Monday opener against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

"I can't even see it differently. So, to me, I want to win every match and be in the tournament as long as I can.

Gavrilova confessed to knowing little about her 89th-ranked first-round foe.

"To be fair, I haven't seen much of her," the Australian No.2 said. "I'm comfortable. It's better than playing Serena in the first round, like Cincinnati."

Victory for Gavrilova over Sorribes Tormo would set up a possible clash with former world No.1 and dual Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.