The Boyd Legacy: Gran leaves it all to her No.1

THE millionaire captain of the Brisbane Broncos has inherited $623,000 from his grandmother, a court has heard.

Darius Luke Boyd, of Hendra in Brisbane's inner northeast, was the sole beneficiary of the will of Delphine Merle Boyd, a widowed dressmaker who died at 87 on September 17 last year.

Details of the windfall were revealed in the Brisbane District Court, where Boyd's mother Rochelle Lyndal Fleur Boyd, 53, from Coombabah on the Gold Coast, has asked a judge to approve of her receiving a $100,000 slice of the inheritance.

Darius Boyd will share some of the inheritance with his mother.

In her application filed in court last Friday, Rochelle Boyd said she had not received a cent under her mother's will dated August 2012, and she was poor, with total assets of $52,209.

Mrs Boyd received a disability pension and lived in a share house, the court heard.

Boyd's $623,063 inheritance includes $318,895 from an accommodation bond refund and $278,499 in a Challenger care annuity.

Delphine Boyd died at the Sandbrook Aged Care in Burleigh Waters on the Gold Coast and was buried at Southport Lawn Cemetery on September 26 last year.

She died from organ failure, a fractured hip, dementia, and an enlargement of main blood vessel that delivers blood to the body, according to her death certificate.

Mrs Boyd told her son's lawyers on March 13 she wanted a slice of the inheritance, and on August 21 at a settlement conference with Boyd's lawyers they agreed to pay her $100,000, court documents state.

Darius Boyd’s late grandmother Delphine Boyd with her collection of memorabilia honouring the Broncos, Maroons and Kangaroos player

Mrs Boyd was the only surviving child when Delphine Boyd died, the court heard.

Her son and Mrs Boyd's brother, Dallyn Beau Boyd, died when Darius Boyd was eight. He was reportedly Boyd's "chief father figure".

Mrs Boyd suffers from an intellectual disability, depression with psychotic features, severe pathological gambling and poor impulse control, court documents state.

Occupational therapist Regan Brown told the court Mrs Boyd was managing independently in her Gold Coast rental home with her housemate, and she recommended she be given an allowance of about $3000 a year for an annual holiday.

The case is due in court on October 2.