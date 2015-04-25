Meet the woman who resurrected Harwood’s Anzac legacy

The Daily Examiner is taking a look back at some of the top ANZAC stories from the past decade. This story was originally published in April, 2015.

ANZAC Day reunites Maclean's Salvation Army chaplain Amanda Glen with her family, both present and absent.

The hard-working chaplain organised the first service at Harwood in 45 years, putting together a format that attracted more than 100 people.

"I was nervous," she said. "It helped I couldn't see anyone because it was so dark."

A nervous chaplain Glen gathered strength to address the crowd wearing the medals of both her grandfather Charles Hardy and her father Earle Phones.

"My grandfather served in both wars and dad was in the RAAF in their medical corps," Ms Glen said.

Saturday became even more special for her later in the day when she met up with her mum, 89-year-old Diane Lee for the march in Maclean

"Mum also served in the air force, that's how she met dad."