Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Meet the woman who resurrected Harwood’s Anzac legacy

Tim Howard
by and Tim Howard
25th Apr 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Daily Examiner is taking a look back at some of the top ANZAC stories from the past decade. This story was originally published in April, 2015.

ANZAC Day reunites Maclean's Salvation Army chaplain Amanda Glen with her family, both present and absent.

FAMILY MEMORIES: Salvation Army chaplain Amanda Glen wearing her father's and grandfather's medals at the Harwood Anzac Day Dawn Service. Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner
FAMILY MEMORIES: Salvation Army chaplain Amanda Glen wearing her father's and grandfather's medals at the Harwood Anzac Day Dawn Service. Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner Tim Howard

Buy Now

The hard-working chaplain organised the first service at Harwood in 45 years, putting together a format that attracted more than 100 people.

"I was nervous," she said. "It helped I couldn't see anyone because it was so dark."

A nervous chaplain Glen gathered strength to address the crowd wearing the medals of both her grandfather Charles Hardy and her father Earle Phones.

"My grandfather served in both wars and dad was in the RAAF in their medical corps," Ms Glen said.

Saturday became even more special for her later in the day when she met up with her mum, 89-year-old Diane Lee for the march in Maclean

"Mum also served in the air force, that's how she met dad."

More Stories

anzac centenary anzac day anzac day 2020 dawn service harwood march
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REMEMBER THEM: Anzac portraits from the Clarence

        premium_icon REMEMBER THEM: Anzac portraits from the Clarence

        Feature Defining images from Clarence Valley Anzac services gone-by as captured by DEX photographer Adam Hourigan

        10 ways to be part of Anzac Day in the Clarence

        premium_icon 10 ways to be part of Anzac Day in the Clarence

        Whats On Complete guide to experience Anzac Day in the Clarence Valley.

        WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        premium_icon WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        News Gary Nichols will light up the dawn from the end of his driveway

        LEST WE FORGET: Video tribute to pay your respects from home

        premium_icon LEST WE FORGET: Video tribute to pay your respects from home

        News GRAFTON musician creates four-minute video to honour our veterans.