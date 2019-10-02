Dark side to blackout for Yamba businesses

Several Yamba business had to close their doors due to the blackouts.

Several Yamba business had to close their doors due to the blackouts. Tanya Easterby

THE Lower Clarence was plunged into darkness last night for the second time in three days and it has taken a toll on businesses looking to capitalise on the busy holiday period.

Yamba Shores Tavern owner Matt Muir estimated his business had lost almost $20,000 due to the two outages over the busy school holiday period.

Mr Muir said around $7,800 on Sunday and $12,000 on Tuesday had been lost in food and drink sales.

"We all run tight businesses today, margins are tight. This will have a huge impact on our business," he said.

"To essentially remove $20,000 revenue in 48 hours, that's a large chunk of money."

Mr Muir said power went off around 2.30pm Sunday afternoon and the restaurant was plunged into darkness again on Tuesday night around 6pm. Power was restored at around 10pm.

"We have an obligation to provide a safe work environment to staff and customers. We don't have a generator or a back up system," he said.

Essential Energy has explained the cause of the power outages.

Mr Muir kept the Tavern open through the blackout for most of Sunday afternoon but with safety a major concern on Tuesday night he said he had no choice but to close the doors.

"Customers have been absolutely fantastic, once they know and it is explained that it's not just our venue this is a Yamba issue, customers are fine," he said.

He said losses not only left the business out of pocket but had flow-on effects to staff.

"I've got staff rostered on four or five hour shifts who have ended up doing two or three hours."

To bring back around 500 customers that had to be turned away in the last few days the Tavern will be shouting everyone a round of drinks this Friday.

"500 guests should have had a positive experience in our venue. I thought what is a way we can bring people back and say 'we're all in this together," Mr Muir said.

'Your Shout Our Shout' will run from 4-6pm Friday. "You buy the first round and we'll shout the second round."

Owner of McDonalds Yamba Paul Bews echoed Mr Muir's disappointment.

He said his business had suffered "wasted products, loss of sales and revenues for the business" as a result of the two blackouts.

"The whole restaurant had to shut down," he said.

Mr Bews said his store had lost a "significant" amount of revenue given the extra business expected for the school holiday period.

But one business was able to make light of the dark situation.

Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure is one of the few businesses with a generator to keep things up and running.

Marketing Manager Blake Wolfe said the Bowlo was booming on Sunday afternoon with punters looking for a place to watch Australia take on Wales in the Rugby World Cup.

"Sunday it (the blackout) was just before kick-off for the Wallabies so everyone wanted to watch it." He said.

"We had people piling in the doors."

He said it had become local knowledge that if "the power's out, let's go to the Bowlo".

Mr Muir of the Yamba Shores Tavern said he would be looking into a generator after the recent blackouts, but it was a big investment to consider.

"it's not that easy, a venue like ours or any venue in hospitality... our power draw is phenomenal," he said.

He said maintenance and the impact of noise on neighbours were considerations.