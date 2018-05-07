Dance buys in to Cup chance Nakeeta

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — NOVEMBER 05: Trainer Iain Jardine pats Nakeeta during the Werribee International Gallops at Werribee Racecourse on November 5, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

VICTORIAN syndicator Darren Dance has joined forces with Scot Iain Jardine in the hope of creating Melbourne Cup history with Nakeeta.

While the Irish, French, Japanese and Germans have savoured Cup glory, British owners and trainers are yet to do so - despite filling the placings on several occasions.

Dance has also endured Cup denials, notably with ill-fated Heartbreak City, who was edged out by Almandin in 2016.

Dance's Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock has negotiated a deal with Nakeeta's original owners Alex and Janet Card to secure a half share in the stayer

Lightly raced, Nakeeta is expected to contest the Chester Cup next week.

He finished fifth to Rekindling in last year's Melbourne Cup and is expected to return for another Flemington tilt in November.

Jardine will again target the Ebor at York in August, when a final Melbourne Cup decision would be likely.

"We will probably be aiming for the Ebor, but the plan is to run in the Chester Cup and we will see where we go from there," Jardine said.

"He's run in the race (Chester Cup) a couple of times now, he's not had the best of draws but he did well from a bad stall the other year and it's a good starting point.

"Obviously his handicap mark will make it more difficult this year, but we will see what happens after Chester and there might be a Listed race for him along the way.

"The Yorkshire Cup closes soon but I think that would be a bit tough for him, so we'll give it a miss.

"We'll work towards the Ebor, but we could look again at Melbourne after that.

"It was a great experience, they looked after us so well. It was good racing and they make a big deal of it, rightly so given how good the prizemoney is there. That was a real eye-opener.

"He ran a great race there and it really suited him."

Dance was represented by Tiberian, seventh in last year's Cup, at Longchamp in Group 3 Prix D'Hedouville (2400m) overnight. Tiberian sixth in the race which was won by the Andre Fabre trained Waldgeist.

Fabre also trains the OTI-owned Casterton, which finished sixth.