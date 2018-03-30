The moment that prompted Lehmann to quit

TEARFUL Darren Lehmann revealed that watching Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft front the media prompted him to quit as Australian Test coach.

He revealed that his family had received a torrent of abuse and that he had not slept since sandpaper-gate broke on Saturday.

Lehmann will lead Australia into the fourth and final Test against South Africa at The Wanderers before stepping aside, declaring that it was his call.

Watching his players in turmoil was too much for Lehmann. (AFP PHOTO)

It was another highly charged affair. (AFP PHOTO)

"This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team as I'm stepping down,'' Lehmann said.

"After seeing events in the media today with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the feeling is that Australian cricket needs to move forward, and this is the right thing to do

"I really felt for Steve as I saw him crying in front of the media, and all the players are really hurting.

"As I stated before, I had no prior knowledge of the incident and don't condone what happened at all. But good people can make mistakes.

"My family and I have copped a lot of abuse over the last week and it's taken its toll on them.

"I'm ultimately responsible for the culture of the team and I've been thinking about my position for a while, despite telling media yesterday that I'm not resigning, after viewing Steve and Cameron's hurting, it's only fair that I make this decision.

The Ashes victory was a triumph for Lehmann and Smith. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"This will allow Cricket Australia to implement changes to enable the team to regain the trust of the Australian public."

Interim captain Tim Paine was due to front the press conference, before Lehmann turned up instead to read a prepared statement before fielding questions.

He fronted for barely five minutes before going to take charge of his final training session as Test coach, admitting telling the player was gut-wrenching.

"Telling the players saying goodbye, it's the toughest thing I've ever had to do,'' he said.

"You think you can keep going, but the amount of abuse or whatever word you want to use, takes its toll.

"Speaking to my family, they've had enough. That's also a reason, the main reason really. Maybe go and watch my son play cricket, which would be quite nice.

"It's been unbelievable (he said when asked if the backlash was excessive). Watching those two young men face the media, I'm sure David (Warner) will be the same (when he fronts the press).

Steve Smith’s pain was all too clear. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

"I've been speaking with the hierarchy last few days. I had no sleep again last night, I haven't spoken since Saturday to be perfectly honest - you're playing around in your head with what's right.

"It'll let the game move forward. Hopefully the game gets back to the game of cricket.

"I've had a great time. Id love to stay involved in the game because I love it so much."

Lehmann became most emotional when asked about his proudest moment.

"The way we dealt with Phillip Hughes was my proudest moment as coach. We're only playing a game, that's all. We lost a great young man,'' Lehmann said.