Lockyers welcome their ‘little miracle’

Darren and Loren Lockyer at home with sons Sunny, 8, Hugo, 5, and Flynn, 6, and newborn Cleo. Picture: Tara Croser

Darren and Loren Lockyer at home with sons Sunny, 8, Hugo, 5, and Flynn, 6, and newborn Cleo. Picture: Tara Croser

SHE is the Lockyers' "little miracle".

Broncos great Darren Lockyer and his wife Loren have been blessed with their first daughter, Cleo, after enduring a long wait to have their fourth child through IVF treatment.

With three rugged boys already creating havoc in the Lockyer household, Loren this week spoke of her joy at the arrival of Cleo and how she never gave up hope to have a fourth child.

Darren Lockyer with his eight-week-old daughter Cleo. Picture: Tara Croser

All of the couple's children, including sons Sunny, 8, Flynn, 6 and Hugo, 5, were conceived through IVF and after four years of trying, Cleo was born in June.

Loren said they were never discouraged in their bid for a fourth child and admitted she always secretly wanted a girl.

"We always wanted four kids and last year was it for us," Loren said. "We thought last year was our last year to have a try for a baby. I'm 40 next year and I wanted to have all my kids by the time I was 40.

"She was our little miracle."

Loren said she was lucky to already have her three sons but the couple's persistence paid off when they found out they were pregnant last year.

They had almost come to accept that they weren't going to have a fourth child and, as a result, booked a trip to Disneyland, tempting fate.

"Book a trip and you'll get pregnant," Loren joked.

Cleo came after four years of trying to conceive. Picture: Tara Croser

Over the next nine months, Loren convinced herself she was having yet another boy, with the couple opting to keep the baby's gender a secret. Darren suspected, however, that his wife wanted a girl.

"After chasing three boys around, I think she was secretly hoping for a daughter," he said. "Ultimately, it didn't matter if we had another boy. Like anyone, you just want a healthy child, but I was prepared either way."

Darren and Loren Lockyer at the 2018 NRL Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

And on their wedding day.

"I did want a girl but I would have never told anyone that," she said.

"I secretly thought for a long time how it would be lovely to have a daughter. I always used to say I was happy to be the mother of boys and that's true.

"I was completely happy because what you don't have you don't miss and we have six nieces so we were surrounded by girls anyway.

Darren cannot wait to let their father-daughter relationship grow. Picture: Tara Croser

The Lockyers are still on cloud nine over Cleo’s arrival. Picture: Tara Croser

The Lockyers are still on cloud nine over her arrival.

Her three brothers are already spoiling her with love and attention and for Loren it's an absolute dream come true.

Former Broncos captain Darren Lockyer retired after 17 seasons in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

"She is lovely," Loren said.

"Our boys are absolutely besotted with her, more than I ever imagined they would be. She is going to be one protected little girl. They just love her, they just adore her.

"They're rough to each other but when it comes to her, it's completely different. They're so gentle. They're like little babysitters.

"Newborns are hard work but she is fine. The fourth time around a bit of sleep depravation doesn't hurt anyone. Plus the kids are such good help.

"They are self-sufficient these days. They get themselves dressed, get themselves breakfast … she's like having a first child all over again."

For Darren, he cannot wait to let their father-daughter relationship grow. As one of three boys himself, he is entering new territory with Cleo but it is one part of fatherhood he is excite about.

"I was one of three boys so I had only had brothers growing up and I've been a father of three boys for five years.

"She's only nine weeks old at the moment but I'm looking forward to her personality developing and experiencing a father-daughter relationship. It's great for the dynamic of the family. I'm sure there are some differences raising girls to boys so I'm looking forward to the journey."