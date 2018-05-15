Darumbal elders' triumph as landmarks renamed

L-R Darumbal elders Aunty Nickki Hatfield, Aunty Sally Vea Vea with Kristine Hatfield near Mt Jim Crow which will be renamed to its original Darumbal name of Baga.

AFTER 14 months, the Darumbal elders' calls to return Mount Jim Crow and Mount Wheeler to their original Indigenous names have finally been heard.

Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea told The Morning Bulletin yesterday afternoon that she had been approached by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to confirm the changing names.

On Friday, Mount Wheeler, also known as Gawula, will be renamed Gai-ee and Jim Crow Mountain will be renamed Baga.

As the news started to break amongst the Darumbal community, Aunty Vea Vea said they were "very excited" and "happy" about the name change.

"My initial reaction was 'finally, it's happened'," Aunty Vea Vea said.

"It's going to be something for future generations ... where we are moving into something new.

"It's going to be something for our children and our children's children. For them to see this as not just a part of history but as looking to the future.

"It's good to see since we got that NAIDOC title that we have something changeable ... this is our traditional country."

Mount Wheeler in particular, a place where unspeakable horrors were committed against Indigenous people during colonisation under the orders of Inspector Frederick Wheeler, will now no longer be only known as a place of "massacre".

"[It will be] a place where we can emotionally move on," Aunty Vea Vea said.

"There will be healing coming through this a lot. Peace, healing and reconciliation will come through all of this.

"With the hand back in 2007 and now this 10 years later, I think that we are achieving things.

"60,000 years ago, these mountains had these names and now over 150 years later, Jim Crow and Mount Wheeler will finally go back to what they originally were."

Aunty Vea Vea credited the Livingstone Shire Council and in particular, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, for their part in making this change happen.

"They've helped us to put things together and so now we get the name back to what they always were," she said.

"Aunty Nicky Hatfield, myself and Kristine [Hatfield], we wanted it to happen and we were prepared to put our hands up and do what was necessary to see the names changed.

"Together with Livingstone Shire Council, they were all for us getting the name changed.

"[Mrs Lauga] was instrumental in helping us too. When you have people prepared to stand with you it makes the job a whole lot easier and you feel like you're not just fighting in the dark for something."

Despite the delay, Aunty Vea Vea said the change happened when it was supposed to.

"We felt there were steps we had to go through and we're patient," she said.

"We will probably celebrate at Gawula ... maybe a barbecue and a meal. It'll be good."

There have been doubts in the past over the origins of Mount Jim Crow, as the term 'Jim Crow' was used for racial segregation laws in America.

Jim Crow was also the name of a fictional character in the 1830s, who was portrayed as a dimwitted, clumsy black slave.

However, an engraving depicting the letters 't HC PP JC' were found chiselled into the trunk of a pine tree at the top of the mountain.

This led to speculation that the origin of the name could be that of a surveyor named Jim Crow.

Mount Wheeler however in undoubtedly linked to racist origins.

Inspector Frederick Wheeler of Native Police infamy was known for merciless killing and sanctioning the slaughter of Indigenous people in and around Central Queensland.

Today, the Darumbal elders will sit down the DNR to discuss the change.

Mrs Lauga was unable to be reached for comment, but had the following to say about the name change prior to the news.

"I think the fact that Mount Jim Crow, a place of significant cultural heritage to our Traditional Owners, by its name, refers to racism and segregation, is a great shame," Mrs Lauga said.

"I want a community that celebrates our Indigenous cultural heritage, our diversity and promotes inclusivity.

"So I believe it is important to rename Mt Jim Crow, to its traditional name, Baga, in the spirit of reconciliation ... I would also love to see Mt Wheeler renamed to its traditional name, Gai-ee.

"This area was so important to the local Darumbal people and was also subject to numerous Dreamtime stories, which marks this as an area of significant and important local Indigenous cultural heritage.

"I want our local Indigenous community to be proud of this iconic natural place as opposed to being constantly reminded about a horrible, racist and archaic policy of segregation.

"Renaming official places (which were named after colonisation) back to their traditional names (which have existed for tens of thousands of years) is, in my opinion, the right thing to do and a step in the right direction towards reconciliation."