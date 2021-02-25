Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Darwin’s singing doctor rakes in 1.6mil views
Darwin’s singing doctor rakes in 1.6mil views
Entertainment

Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

by GARY SHIPWAY
25th Feb 2021 7:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WELL-known Top End Medical Centre doctor Satbir Aulakh has put our capital city on the world stage.

It's not for his expertise in the medical field, but rather his singing and the songs he has turned into popular Bollywood-style YouTube clips shot in Darwin.

His latest Darwin production, which is a love story shot along East Point, Fannie Bay and the Botanic Gardens, has so far attracted a YouTube audience of more than 1.6m.

 

SEE THE CLIP HERE

 

 

Dr Aulakh paid tribute to the work of local cinematography and Global Headquarters co-founder Simon Manzie for capturing the beauty of Darwin, which he said had shone a light on Darwin.

Despite his devotion to medicine, Dr Aulakh said his downtime passion was music and recording songs. He is part of a band called Pulse, which specialises in Bollywood cover songs.

 

gary.shipway@news.com.au

Originally published as Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bollywood darwin entertainment youtube

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REXIT 2.0: Council’s call out for airport help

        Premium Content REXIT 2.0: Council’s call out for airport help

        News Deputy PM speaks over Rex exit as council looks to merger and other plans to save airport

        Jail for choking partner unconscious during jealous rage

        Premium Content Jail for choking partner unconscious during jealous rage

        Crime A Grafton man launched into a terrifying attack on his partner after believing she...

        DIRTY WATER: Council responds to quality concerns

        Premium Content DIRTY WATER: Council responds to quality concerns

        News Clarence Valley Council reveals plans to fix region’s ongoing water quality...

        Daily Catch-Up: February 25, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 25, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 25th Feb 2021 6:33 AM