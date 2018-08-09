Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Baby injured in boiling water accident

by Lauren Roberts
9th Aug 2018 3:16 PM

A COCONUT Grove baby is in a stable condition at Royal Darwin Hospital after pulling a container with boiling water off a bench onto his chest and neck.

The boy, 20 months, was taken to RDH by St John Ambulance paramedics about 8pm last night, and is recovering in hospital today.

St John paramedics praised the Coconut Grove family's quick reaction in cooling the boy's wounds.

Burns are one of the most common accidental childhood injuries. Babies and young children are especially vulnerable - they're curious, small, and have very sensitive, thin skin.

Families are reminded top know the 3 Cs.

Cool for 20 minutes under running water, Cover it with cling wrap and Call 000" is aimed at ensuring people know timely first aid treatment.

children editors picks health parenting

Top Stories

    THE BALL IS BACK: Get your tickets to Jaca's opening

    THE BALL IS BACK: Get your tickets to Jaca's opening

    News Get ready to greet the festival as Jacaranda Ball is on again

    Government accused of failing community on public health

    Government accused of failing community on public health

    News Bacterial infection detected on North Coast

    LOOK: Huge gallery of Jacaranda Ball memories

    premium_icon LOOK: Huge gallery of Jacaranda Ball memories

    News Take a look back at the balls from the previous years

    CAN YOU HELP: Missing persons week shines light on lost

    CAN YOU HELP: Missing persons week shines light on lost

    Crime Missing Persons week shines light on those missing

    Local Partners