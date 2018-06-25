Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

25th Jun 2018 10:07 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM

Dash cam has captured the moment a caravan was completely destroyed in a Bruce Hwy crash on the Sunshine Coast.

The video was posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page at the weekend.

Reader poll

Should everyone have a dash cam installed in their car?

View Results

It shows a caravan towed by a Jeep Cherokee travelling in the outside lane about 11km south of the Caloundra Rd intersection.

The vehicle attempts to move into the inside lane but suddenly veers back to the left, causing the caravan to start fishtailing wildly.

The Jeep then crosses back into the inside lane before the caravan enters the median strip sideways, flipping numerous times.

The caravan is completely obliterated, with its contents strewn across the strip. The Jeep towing it manages to stay upright.

"It appears that he realises he was cutting off the car in the right-hand lane and tried to get back into left-hand lane and over corrected, in the process he lost control of both car and van," the video's author Peter explains in the post.

bruce highway caravan editors picks sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $2mil investment a show of faith in regional economy

    $2mil investment a show of faith in regional economy

    Business Infrastructure boom behind motor dealer's decision to expand.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    News Patient airlifted from remote location

    Pay rise for councillors on the cards

    Pay rise for councillors on the cards

    Council News Remuneration for councillors on the cards for upcoming meeting

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:15 AM
    Fight rages for Iluka ambos

    Fight rages for Iluka ambos

    News Community one step closer to ambulance station

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners