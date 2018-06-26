Menu
Truck dash cam footage of bike crash
News

Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy motorcyclist almost hit by truck

Chloe Lyons
by
26th Jun 2018 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a motorcyclist crashing into a car before being flung in front of a truck on the Bruce Highway.

Dash cam footage from a truck and car show two motorbikes coming up the left shoulder of the north-bound lane near Aussie World.

A third rider is then seen to cut behind a car in the left lane, which he clipped the back of, before slipping out in front of a truck.

The man came off his bike, rolled across the road and into a ditch.

 

Several concerned onlookers rushed to the aid of the man who suffered a fractured ankle and bruising to his wrist.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Sympathy was limited for the man on Facebook, with people who viewed the videos criticising the way he was riding.

