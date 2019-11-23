Dash into Shoppingworld to see real-life reindeer

THE REAL DEAL: Santa Claus and his reindeer are coming to Grafton Shoppingworld on December 6.

THE festive season has arrived and to celebrate all that is joyful, Santa will be making a special appearance at Grafton Shoppingworld, with his reindeer in tow.

The man himself will be spreading Christmas cheer on Thursday December 5 but a visit from the North Pole wouldn’t be complete without his friendly steeds.

This year real-life reindeer will be parading the centre alongside Grafton’s Studio One dancers.

Join in the festivities at Grafton Shoppingworld from 4pm December 5, Santa will also be available for photos from 4.30pm.