Horror moment as driver smashes into cyclist
Crime

Horror moment car rams a cyclist

by Stephanie Bedo
16th Dec 2018 2:02 PM

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist stops at a set of traffic lights in Sydney before getting cleaned up by a car that goes on to clip a pedestrian and another vehicle.

The horrific incident was captured on a bus's dashcam, with an internal camera showing the driver and passengers shocked reactions as they witness the scene unfold in front of them.

The car then runs the red light before narrowly missing a pedestrian, who jumps out of the way just in time, and hits another vehicle travelling through a green light.

 

A bus dashcam captured the terrifying moment ran a red light. Picture: 7 News

The incident took place in Surry Hills, Sydney, in October.

Steffen Eaurby, of State Transit, told 7 News Sydney dashcam footage was used as evidence in police cases, particularly for cyclists themselves.

"We capture a lot of situations in traffic where things go wrong or are close to going wrong," he said.

"A lot of cyclists use this where they capture the situations exactly when it happens."

7 News Sydney reported the driver tested positive for methamphetamine.

Eight cyclists have died on New South Wales roads this year.

Bus drivers say they support the new 1m gap rule between bikes and vehicles.

But cycling groups don't think it's enough and some are calling for police to set up a dedicated patrol unit.

A pedestrian was caught unaware, seen in the top left corner crossing the road. Picture: 7 News

 

He jumps out of the way just in time. Picture: 7 News
He jumps out of the way just in time. Picture: 7 News

A campaign by news.com.au, highlighting the legacy of safety activist Cameron Frewer, who was hit by a car and killed last month, has raised plenty of complaints by readers.

Before this death, Mr Frewer campaigned for greater awareness of safe pass laws.

The 44-year-old father of three believed police were turning a blind eye to drivers breaking the law.

Following news.com.au's campaign, senior ministers within the Queensland Government pledged support for the safe pass issue to be closely examined.

A powerful government agency will probe allegations that lax policing has put the lives of countless cyclists at risk.

It's a law many believe could have prevented Mr Frewer's death on the Sunshine Coast.

The Queensland Government will support the referral of submissions to the Crime and Corruption Commission to examine how adequately authorities have enforced a law requiring motorists to leave a safe distance when passing bicycle riders.

    Local Partners