Dashcam of children left parents ‘numb’

THE parents of two children who were filmed running across a busy Melbourne road after escaping from a childcare centre are taking legal action.

Werribee West Family Centre came under fire in March this year after dashcam footage, obtained by The Age, emerged showing the two children running from a traffic island on Ballan Road, Werribee.

As they run out towards oncoming traffic at about 10am, motorists screech to a stop and one driver jumps out of his car to help.

He walks towards the children before safely helping them off the busy main road, which was has a speed limit of 70km/h.

Both children were unharmed.

The parents of the children, who were around two at the time of the incident, are working with Slater and Gordon to investigate a public liability claim against the childcare centre.

Dashcam footage showed the two young children running out into oncoming traffic. Picture: The Age

A father of one of the boys, Chris, told news.com.au that staff at the centre initially told he and his wife that their son was found on the footpath, not on the road.

Chris said when his wife arrived to pick up their son the staff at the centre didn't know a video of the incident was already circulating.

"The staff basically had no knowledge of the footage, hence why they told us he only got out to the footpath," he said.

"They were trying to back-pedal and each staff member was giving us a different story."

Chris claimed that when the bystander who pulled over to help the kids alerted staff they denied that any of the children had escaped.

"The first response from the centre was 'no, all the kids are accounted for' before looking and recognising that, yes, they had escaped," he said.

The couple took their son and other child out of the centre the day the incident happened.

Chris said they were still dealing with what happened daily and were in counselling to help heal from the event.

One of the factors that has made the experience even more difficult is not receiving an apology from the centre.

"They have never admitted to anything to this day and that is the frustrating part. They won't take ownership of what happened. We have never received an apology or anything," Chris said.

Chris's son was one of the children who ran out onto the road. Picture: Supplied

"Our son is still so young and vulnerable and we trusted these people to look after our children and they neglected to do that.

"Leaving your babies every day - for up to 10 hours - with complete strangers is hard enough for most parents, but you trust that the centre has their best interests at heart.

"It's the only thing that gives parents that peace of mind when they're away from their children.

You put a hell of a lot of trust in these centres to ensure your children are safe. When that trust is broken, you don't realise how difficult everything becomes. It all becomes a lie."

The father of the other child, who did not want to be named, told news.com.au he and his wife were initially told their son had been on the road, but staff later changed their story to say he was only on the footpath.

"We got a phone call from the day care saying our child had gotten onto the road, but he was brought back by a staff member," he said.

"The way it was explained to us it didn't sound very urgent, it didn't sound anywhere near as bad as what the footage showed.

"We went and got him and they said that he had just gotten over the fence and onto the footpath, but he was OK."

It wasn't until he and his wife were at home later that evening that they saw the footage played on the news and realised what had happened.

He said watching the video was "traumatic" and they were "numb" when they first saw it.

"There has been no apology, and we still don't know to this day how they got out," he said.

"I am appalled and disgusted. We understand there is an investigation, but the way this whole scenario had been handled is disgraceful."

Slater and Gordon senior associate Joseph Catoggio said the two families were understandably upset and distressed over the incident and how it was able to occur.

"The two families whose sons were able to escape recognise that safety was not a priority for the centre, on the day when this occurred," Mr Catoggio said.

The children were eventually rescued by one of the motorists. Picture: The Age

"Allowing toddlers to run onto a main road with cars hurtling down the road at 70km/h is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the duty of care the centre is entrusted with by parents to ensure their children are kept safe and sound.

"Viewing the video footage has resulted in constant horrific flashbacks of which as parents has been a daily battle to contend with."

Charges have since been laid against Early Childhood Management Services (ECMS), which owns the Werribee West Family Centre.

The Victorian Department of Education and Training said the charges relate to alleged breaches of the Education and Care Services National Law Act 2010.

"The safety of children being cared for by early childhood providers is of utmost importance," a department spokesperson said.

"The department recently issued charges against Early Childhood Management Services following an incident at Werribee West Family Centre in March this year.

"As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment further."

Both fathers said that while the charges were a step in the right direction, it didn't take the pain away from what occurred.

"It doesn't make us feel any better over what happened, but there is some relief that they have been charged," Chris said.

"I would like them to be actioned to the full extent of the law. And if that means shutting them down so be it."

ECMS CEO Kim Bertino said the organisation was "deeply sorry" for the incident.

"We have worked with and assisted the Department of Education and Training over recent months in their investigation of the incident at Werribee West Family Centre. As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further," Ms Bertino said.

"I would like to reiterate that we remain deeply sorry that this incident occurred and for the distress it caused the families directly involved, other families and our staff.

"We are grateful that the children were not harmed and have taken significant steps since the incident to further review and enforce safety procedures at our sites."