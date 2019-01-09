Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' starts fiery debate

A motorist towing a caravan overtakes a stationary vehicle towards an oncoming truck crossing double lines to navigate the infamous bend on the Grafton Bridge.

A motorist towing a caravan overtakes a stationary vehicle towards an oncoming truck crossing double lines to navigate the infamous bend on the Grafton Bridge. Facebook/ Sam Joyce

THE viral dashcam video of a near miss on the Grafton Bridge between a motorist towing a caravan and a B-Double truck has sparked a debate within locals and tourists alike.

Dashcam footage uploaded to Facebook, which has now been shared more than 100,000 times and went viral, shows a motorist stopping to give way to an oncoming B-Double truck on Grafton Bridge.

Suddenly, another vehicle towing a caravan overtakes the stopped motorist over double lines and continues towards the corner with a B-Double truck in its path.

This close-call saw the unsuspecting motorist towing the caravan almost plough head on into the truck, but luckily they both stopped in time.

One Facebooker who was two cars behind the caravan stated the driver didn't intentionally overtake the car with the dashcam. The user wrote the car with the dash cam suddenly stopped to allow the truck to use the bend, and the 4WD towing the caravan wasn't expecting the car to stop.

"Given the weight of the caravan and the speed he swerved to avoid a rear end collision. HE DID NOT INTENTIONALLY OVERTAKE.”

Another Facebooker wrote: "The car with the caravan shouldn't have been driving so fast he couldn't stop, nor been close enough he couldn't stop. It's clear he was driving unsafely and illegally so he should be fined for breaking the law.”

Another wrote she was impressed with the reversing skills displayed by the motorist towing the caravan.

The Daily Examiner asked our readers if there should be signs warning motorists to give way to larger vehicles on the corners.

There are two signs on the northern and southern approaches which write 'caution on bends' with a picture of a truck and car but should there be more?

One reader said the 'caution' sign needs to be replaced with give way on the signs on the bridge and lines marking where to give way on the road surface.

Another wrote she didn't think we need any more rules on the bridge...this driver wasn't taking any notice of the ones already in places”.