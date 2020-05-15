Menu
Construction images of the soon to be opened new section of the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Tyndale.
DATE CONFIRMED: Grafton bypass about to open to traffic

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th May 2020 3:11 PM
THE time has finally arrived. The Clarence Valley will be bypassed by highway traffic from Tuesday.

After an official opening with dignitaries and associated groups along with the media set for Monday, the first few vehicles will pass through the final section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina $4.9 billion highway upgrade on Tuesday, leaving the city of Grafton and village of Ulmarra 13kms in its wake.

While the project has been talked about for decades and transformation of the Clarence landscape taking place over many years - having the momentous occasion finally happen during one of living memory's most challenging times will certainly put a unique spin on the landmark moment.

Finding ourselves in the middle of a viral pandemic certainly wasn't on anyone's radar when talk of the bypass first entered the local vernacular so what this added impact means for our newly bypassed region will also be monitored with interest.

The Daily Examiner will be continuing its coverage of Operation Bypass as we speak to associated groups, government and the people who have been waiting for this moment for years, some for decades, as we venture into new bypassed territory.

