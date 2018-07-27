Date for Ulmarra speed camera announced

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced that from October a fixed speed camera will replace the mobile one that has been operating in Ulmarra since a June 18 truck crash in the village.

"This is the latest in a series of measures taken by the government to improve safety in the area because the safety of residents and motorists is our top priority,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Speed cameras are a major incentive to slow down but only drivers can make the right decision; it is never OK to speed, especially on the current Pacific Highway.

"Better camera technology now means the face of the driver as well as the licence plate number can be identified, so there is no longer an escape clause for the dishonest.”

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said this is something the Ulmarra community has fought hard for.

"Chris Gulaptis is a passionate advocate for his community. He strongly made the case for the camera to help improve safety and I am pleased Roads and Maritime Services has listened,” Mrs Pavey said.

"Road safety experts have been working to ensure the right measures are taken and that the fixed speed camera is located in the best possible place.”

The installation of the fixed speed camera comes after months of work and research in the area, including the temporary installation of speed classification devices at both the southern and northern approaches to Ulmarra in February.

This includes the extension of the 50 km/h zone by 670 metres and the updating of warning signs.