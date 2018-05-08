Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
News

EXCLUSIVE: Date set for committal hearing in Edwards case

Jarrard Potter
by
1st May 2018 6:06 PM

PROGRESS has been made in the trial of John Edwards, with a committal hearing date set for the man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards.

Edwards appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday afternoon, with his defence barrister making a number of submissions regarding the evidence that is set to be presented at the trial.

Magistrate Karen Stafford set a date for the committal hearing, which is set to take place at Grafton Local Court on October 16.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: Questions raised over police evidence in John Edwards trial during today's hearing.

clarence crime grafton local court john edwards sharon edwards
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VALE: Racing NSW pays tribute to Tony White

    VALE: Racing NSW pays tribute to Tony White

    News Well-loved icon of racing journalism Tony White dies aged 64

    10 things Grafton City got wrong

    premium_icon 10 things Grafton City got wrong

    Feature PART ONE: What decision tops the list?

    Health service makes statement over theatre closure rumours

    premium_icon Health service makes statement over theatre closure rumours

    Health The Health District makes comment on theatre rumours

    • 8th May 2018 6:25 PM
    Two more months, then bridge back to beautiful

    Two more months, then bridge back to beautiful

    News Final closures at Lower River start next week

    Local Partners