Date set for Grafton Relay for Life

The date for the 2018 Grafton Relay For Life has been announced! The much anticipated biennial event will again be held on the weekend of March 24-25 at Jabour Park, South Grafton.

"We had wonderful support at the 2016 event, and we look forward to bringing the community together for another 18 hour community event under the stars to make a big difference in the fight against cancer," Community Relations Coordinator for Cancer Council NSW, Northern Rivers Abby Wallace said.

Relay For Life is an overnight, team fundraising event that brings local communities together to support Cancer Council's mission to beat cancer and to honour cancer survivors and their carer's.

In 2016, 964 Clarence Valley residents joined the Relay and raised over $87,624 for cancer research, prevention campaigns, information and support, and programs and services for the local area.

In order for the event to be a success, Cancer Council NSW requires enthusiastic team members for the committee. Many roles are available, and specifically we are looking for a team to help with the logistics for the event.

"We are looking for people with a variety of skills - the one common denominator being enthusiasm," said Ms Wallace. "We have a chance to create something special for the many local people diagnosed with cancer each year," she said.

Volunteering for a position on the committee is a great way to expand your skills, meet new people as well as apply your personal qualities to help make this event successful, memorable and beneficial. Not only will this opportunity assist cancer sufferers and engage the community, but will also create lasting memories and friendships.

Relay For Life is a wonderful opportunity for individuals, families and businesses to reach out to those in our community living with cancer. Every effort contributed, every cent raised or donated helps the cause in so many different ways. Let's get together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost and fight back against cancer.

For further details on joining the committee or to find out more, please contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council NSW on 6639 1300 or visit www.relayforlife.org.au

The funds raised help Cancer Council NSW support all in the Clarence Valley affected by cancer through vital research, prevention, information and support services, so no one faces a cancer diagnosis alone.