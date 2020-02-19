Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATTLE CONTINUES: Wagner Brothers John, Denis and Joe at Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
BATTLE CONTINUES: Wagner Brothers John, Denis and Joe at Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Business

Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

Danielle Buckley
19th Feb 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DATE has been set for Channel 9 to return to court - this time to fight the Supreme Court's ruling it pay four Toowoomba brothers $3.7 million in defamation damages.

Brothers Denis, John, Neill and Joe Wagner were awarded the damages in November last year, following what the court found were defamatory comments made by Nine's 60 Minutes program about the Grantham floods.

The court was told the 2015 report falsely alleged the family was responsible for the deaths of 12 people when a quarry wall owned by the family collapsed.

Justice Peter Applegarth ordered five Channel 9 defendants pay each brother $600,000 damages, plus $63,000 in interest.

He ordered journalist Nick Cater to pay each brother $300,000, plus $31,500 in interest.

The companies and Mr Cater are now taking the bill to the Queensland Court of Appeal, arguing it was manifestly excessive and the judge made errors in his findings over the defendants' failure to correct, retract or apologise.

The network's appeal is scheduled for May 25.

- NewsRegional

channel 9 defamation case editors picks grantham flood queensland court of appeal wagner family
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Championships come full circle for local legend

        premium_icon Championships come full circle for local legend

        Horses A RACE meeting dedicated to the memory of a favourite son will, by pure chance, host the same race he put into folklore in 2015.

        • 19th Feb 2020 12:51 PM
        Blow to traffic light proposal for Yamba gateway

        premium_icon Blow to traffic light proposal for Yamba gateway

        News The prospect of traffic lights at the Yamba gateway has received a blow, with a...

        IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        YOUR SAY: Should cattle graze in National Parks?

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should cattle graze in National Parks?

        News ‘So many cattle could be saved in droughts and floods if controlled grazing allowed...