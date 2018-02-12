Menu
Daughter of Hilton bombing victim still haunted by tragedy

The Sydney Hilton bombing occurred on 13 February 1978, when a bomb exploded outside the Hilton Hotel in Sydney. The bomb was planted in a rubbish bin and exploded when the bin was emptied into a garbage truck outside the hotel at 1.40am. It killed two garbage collectors, Alec Carter and William Favell.
by MATTHEW BENNS, The Daily Telegraph

THE only daughter of one of the Hilton Hotel bombing victims still lives with the memory of her mother collapsing on the floor in hysterics as police broke the news to her.

Cassandra Favell was only seven when the bomb exploded killing her father William, his workmate Alec Carter and police officer Paul Burmistriw 40 years ago.

"I remember the knock on the door when the police came and Mum going into hysterics and falling on the ground," she said.

Speaking for the first time to mark the 40th anniversary of the bombing, Cassandra said the loss devastated her mother Jeanett, who died three years later.

"I came home from school and found her dead on the couch from a massive heart attack," she said.

"She was only 34. I often say that she died of a broken heart."

Raised by her grandmother, Cassandra said: "I did it pretty rough as a kid."

She married Michael, moved to Coffs Harbour and has three teenage daughters.

"They never got to meet their grandparents so the only thing I can do is tell them what great people they were and show them lots of photos but it is hard for them to understand," she said.

She will attend a memorial service in Sydney on Tuesday.

"I am always in pieces at this time of year," she said.

"I lost Dad on the 13th February and Mum on the 10th."

