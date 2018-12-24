Menu
A bloody knife
A bloody knife Petr Kratochvi/CCO 1.0/Edited
Crime

Daughter witness to 'traumatic' stabbing attack on dad

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Dec 2018 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
WATCHING her father being brutally stabbed will be something a young girl may "never forget" just days before Christmas.

The seven-year-old girl was witness to the "traumatic" attack on her 38-year-old father after a woman brandishing a knife came to their home in Beerwah on Sunday night.

Officer in charge of Sunshine Coast CIB, Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the 36-year-old woman was among four people who drove to the Old Gympie Rd address around 8.30pm allegedly seeking out property left there.

The woman, a former tenant of the home was known to the victim and they allegedly engaged in an argument before police believed the woman stabbed the man several times in the head and chest.

The occupants of the car, another woman and two men, fled the scene with the offender. A vehicle was later located by police at Nambour.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injures.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the man was lucky.

"Injuries could have been a lot worse and fortunately he is in a stable condition," he said.

"The property was just some small items left there when the woman moved out."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the offender was known to police and he urged her to come forward.

Police also urged the two men in the car to come forward for questioning.

Anyone with any information which can assist police with their investigations is urged to contact police.

daren edwards editors picks stabbing sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

