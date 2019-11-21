Dave Graney to get his groove on in South Grafton

AN ENDURING musical presence in Australia for more than four decades, maverick performer Dave Graney will be bringing a "little bit of everything” to the Clarence Valley when he performs here for the very first time.

Accompanied by his multi-instrumentalist wife Clare Moore, the pair have been by each other's side on stage and off their entire careers.

Together the Melbourne based musicians have fronted numerous bands including The Moodists (1980 to 1987), Dave Graney and The White Buffaloes (1989 to 1990), Dave Graney and Coral Snakes (1987 to 1989, 1991 to 1997), The Dave Graney Show (1998 to 2003) , Dave Graney and Clare Moore featuring the Lurid Yellow Mist or Dave Graney and the Lurid Yellow Mist (2004 to 2011) and currently, Dave Graney and the mistLY.

And while the rock and roll lifestyle is traditionally fraught with difficulty when it comes to maintaining strong healthy relationships, Graney believes if it's a good one to start with than working together professionally is a lot easier than the usual scenario associated with the industry.

"Most problems are when one (person) isn't in the music world and the other one goes away to be in it. And they have to come back and explain things,” he laughs.

"We have always played music together from the Moodists in the 80s to all of Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes stuff and the album we have out now, we played all the instruments on it. Clare mainly plays drums but she also plays vibes (vibraphone) and keys, percussion and singing on it. ”

That album is one of the two the pair have already released this year, an feat the ARIA Award-winning Graney said isn't so unusual for them.

"We grew up in the classic rock and AM radio period when bands would put out three albums in a year regularly like David Bowie did in 1971. It's only in recent years (that has changed) when music is run by marketing people and record companies that try to squeeze out every last drop everything they do.

"I think now that artists are running their own shows they can be more prolific. I know lots of people who do several records a year and different collaborations. You really see it in the hip hop world. People are always jumping on each other's tracks and doing things. I think that's great.”

Graney said the show he and Clare would be presenting at the Pelican Playhouse this month will feature music from various albums across the years. "We've released more than 30 so we'll be playing songs from all over the place.”

That extensive back catalogue includes giant hits like Gonna Release Your Soul and Rock and Roll is Where I Hide to the lesser known gems, Graney has created a continuous body of work that inspires, provokes and amuses his many loyal fans while carving out a fine reputation among his peers.

Graney said he was looking forward to getting up to the creative Northern Rivers area again and seeing the Clarence Valley for the first time. "It's very unique with all the rivers and the luxurious countryside. I guess our first foray into that part of the world was opening for Hunters and Collectors on a very long tour. That was our first time out of Melbourne, in about 1993.”

He said they specifically been seeking out "boutique little venues” to do shows where people "make their own situations”.

"Live music used to be all tied up in pubs and hotels but not everybody likes that kind of thing. When poker machines came along pubs turfed out the music as quickly as they could too. It's great to go play places where people want to hear music. I've been looking at picture of it (Pelican Playhouse). We love coming to place where people have made their own thing.”

Graney reflected on a career that began in the late 70s but said it took a while to "get his groove on” in his fledgling years.

"After our band the Moodists I was more comfortable with what I was doing. When I first started I was a working class kind of country guy who was just just a smart arse to everybody but quite shy. A default kind of sneering type of wise arse. I could be quite annoying and drank a lot of beer.”

After that 'phase' Graney changed his habits, hit his stride and hasn't looked back.

"I haven't had any booze for a couple of decades. I'm just and more confident and enjoy what I'm doing a lot more. Being a musician, it takes you a while to get over that hump. Lots of musicians drink too much to perform and they never get out of that habit. You have get wasted (to perform), but you find you don't actually enjoy the time you're on stage if you are out of it.”

He said he believed the key to his and Clare's career longevity was to "just put out our music and try to present it to anybody that will listen.”

"We don't operate within a niche. We're Melbourne musicians in a way, a product of that and a product of the post-punk scene we came from. We're not roots musicians, we're always generating our own material. It's not within a genre although I am influenced by the music I loved as a kid like southern rock and punk rock and blues music. And country music for singing.

"When alternative rock was invented we were both here, before it became just another marketing thing.”

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton on Saturday, November 23, 8pm. Tickets $25 online at www.trybooking.com or $30 at the door.