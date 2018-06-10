Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Australia national cricket team vice-captain David Warner during a press conference. Picture: Ben Rushton/AAP
Former Australia national cricket team vice-captain David Warner during a press conference. Picture: Ben Rushton/AAP
Cricket

Warner lands commentary gig

10th Jun 2018 10:51 AM

DAVE Warner is keeping himself busy as he serves his ban from representing Australia after landing a commentary gig for the forthcoming ODI series against England.

The banned Test opener - who last week confirmed he will return to the field in Canada later this month - is set to join Channel Nine in London as Australia clashes with England in Cardiff.

That fixture is the second of a five ODI and one T20 tour which gets underway at the Oval this week.

"Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he's perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series," Nine's director of sport Tom Malone said.

"People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he's been hurting as much as the others.

"We've had a professional relationship with Dave for five years now we've always found him to be a pretty normal and humble bloke. He just wants to atone for his mistakes and move on - I hope Australia gives all of them that chance."

Warner was slapped with a 12-month ban for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket earlier this year.

He and Steve Smith - who was also banned - will both contest the Global T20 Canada league which starts on June 28.

cricket cricket australia dave warner editors picks sport

Top Stories

    Four decades on, trucking is still strong

    premium_icon Four decades on, trucking is still strong

    News "They had about 130 trucks go down the parade and about 100 nominate, which are here at the race course.”

    Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    premium_icon Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    Council News Backflip over sawmill development has neighbours seeing red.

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    News Bloomers, Cromack, Daniel and Blanchards all put on a show

    COUTTS CROSSING: A place we call home

    premium_icon COUTTS CROSSING: A place we call home

    News 'To lose its name now will only strip the community of its identity'

    Local Partners