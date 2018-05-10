Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

The online brags this Aussie bikie will regret
Crime

The online brags this Aussie bikie will regret

10th May 2018 8:03 AM

A CHEEKY ex-bikie who spent nearly three months on the run has finally been caught.

David Brooks, a former member of the Finks bikie group, was arrested in South Australia on Wednesday after taunting police for months with a series of catch-me-if-you-can-style videos.

The 48-year-old had been on the run since February 21 when he failed to report to parole officers in Newcastle after spending time behind bars for drug charges.

David ‘Brooksy’ Brooks was on the run for breach of parole. Picture: Facebook
David ‘Brooksy’ Brooks was on the run for breach of parole. Picture: Facebook

 

"I haven't been caught and I'm still here," the Newcastle man brags in one video posted to his Facebook page.

"I don't accept those laws, so I can't be a criminal," he says in another.

Some of his videos were more expletive-laden. "Get yer f***ing s**t together, you still haven't found me, you f**ks," he said. "OK? I'm not that f***in' hard to find.

"OK, I'll give you a clue: I'm not in Fiji. Hopefully that will help you in your investigations into 'where is Brooksy?'"

Brooks was finally caught in Adelaide yesterday. Picture: Facebook
Brooks was finally caught in Adelaide yesterday. Picture: Facebook

 

His colourful videos have been geo-tagged everywhere from Canada and the United States to Amsterdam.

But according to NSW Police, he was arrested in humble Gawler, north of Adelaide, at 2pm yesterday, following investigations by Strike Force Raptor and the Corrective Services investigation unit.

‘My feet aren’t taking well to clogs and the windmills messed up my hairstyle so that’s why I’ve got the hat,’ Brooks joked in one video, claiming he was reporting from Amsterdam. Picture: Facebook
‘My feet aren’t taking well to clogs and the windmills messed up my hairstyle so that’s why I’ve got the hat,’ Brooks joked in one video, claiming he was reporting from Amsterdam. Picture: Facebook

 

He was taken to a local police station and charged with the NSW warrant. It is expected authorities will seek his extradition to NSW in the coming days.

Speaking to Nine News earlier this week, the bikie said he was just trying to rebuild his life.

"It's the end of my patience, so I just took off and tried to rebuild my life on my own terms," he said. "My actions are very deliberate and will continue to be, until I'm either caught or handed in."

 

 

 

Brooks is expected to face Elizabeth Magistrates Court in South Australia on Thursday.

adelaide bikie catch me if you can online on the run police

Top Stories

    Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    premium_icon Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    News A Nymboida man has faced Grafton Local Court over assault charges after a property argument became heated earlier this year

    • 10th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Councillor questions complaint process

    Councillor questions complaint process

    Council News Baker goes into bat for process at committee meetings

    G2I at summit of Salter's weightloss journey

    premium_icon G2I at summit of Salter's weightloss journey

    Cycling & MTB After losing 35kg in 18 months, Garrett Salter is ready to race

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    News Pound Street access point unavailable until bridge completion

    Local Partners