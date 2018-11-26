Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Klemmer will join the Knights in 2019.
David Klemmer will join the Knights in 2019.
Rugby League

Klemmer’s Knights deal confirmed

by Phil Rothfield
26th Nov 2018 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KANGAROOS prop David Klemmer has been cleared to join the Newcastle Knights from next season after the Canterbury Bulldogs secured the services of Sydney Roosters prop Dylan Napa on Monday.

Klemmer will officially join the Knights on a five-year contract worth around $4 million and start training at the club in two weeks.

The Roosters have released Napa, the Queensland Origin forward, from the final year of his contract to join Canterbury on a three-year deal.

The Dogs insisted on finding a replacement before allowing Klemmer to leave.

Klemmer's signing gives the Knights a great chance of making the finals next year.

Napa will link with the Bulldogs on a three-year deal. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.
Napa will link with the Bulldogs on a three-year deal. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.

Klemmer has been a Test and Origin regular since 2014 and is one of the best props in the game. He's the forward leader the Knights have been looking for after they missed out on several other high-calibre big men.

Napa was part of the Roosters premiership side last month and will take Klemmer's place as the leader of the pack at Belmore.

More Stories

canterbury bulldogs david klemmer dylan napa newcastle knights nrl roosters rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Driver has lucky escape in truck rollover

    premium_icon Driver has lucky escape in truck rollover

    News Dramatic footage of truck rollover near Pacific Highway

    No news, good news for Valley's alcohol-free zones

    premium_icon No news, good news for Valley's alcohol-free zones

    Council News Council renews alcohol free zones after three complaint-free years.

    Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    premium_icon Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    News Charge followed police pursuit in state's north

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    News Valley Made Markets to support Hazel and her families battle

    Local Partners