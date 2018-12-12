Pocock’s ‘excellence’ honoured by peers

DAVID Pocock picked up another two major awards to crown his return to Australian rugby after being named as the RUPA Medal For Excellence recipient for the third time.

One of the few Wallabies to excel this year, Pocock was also named as co-winner of the People's Choice Australian Player of the Year at the annual Rugby Union Players Association award ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday.

The prizes were further proof of the combative backrower's critical importance to the struggling Wallabies after he also won the John Eales Medal in October.

Taking both Test and Super Rugby performances into account, Pocock was a runaway winner of the RUPA Medal, collecting the gong for the third time after his previous wins in 2010 and 2015.

The only player to have won the award more times is former Test lock Nathan Sharpe, who topped the poll four times, in 2002, 2005, 2011 & 2012.

David Pocock (R) accepts the RUPA Medal for Excellence. Picture: Getty

Revitalised after taking a year's sabbatical, the 30-year-old Pocock also shared the people's choice award with Evania Pelite, who was named the Australian Women's Rugby Sevens player of the year.

Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a was named Newcomer of the Year while Queensland teenage sensation Jordan Petaia received the Players' Player of the Year for the National Rugby Championship.

Ben O'Donnell was named Australian Men's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year.

At a time when the Wallabies are desperate to turn things around after winning just four of their 13 Tests in 2018, Pocock has been one of the few bright lights in a dire season.

The wisdom of Rugby Australia's decision to let him take a break was questioned at the time but has been vindicated by his stunning return to form.

David Pocock poses with the John Eales Medal. Picture: Getty

Pocock only made his return to the Wallabies in June for the Ireland series but slipped back in like he's never been away, dominating at the breakdown and winning turnovers when Australia's forwards were struggling to retain possession in the set pieces.

2018 VOLVO RUPA AWARDS LUNCH WINNERS:

- RUPA Medal For Excellence: David Pocock (Brumbies/Wallabies)

- RUPA Newcomer of the Year: Folau Fainga'a (Brumbies/Wallabies)

- NRC Players' Player of the Year: Jordan Petaia (Queensland Country)

- Taylors Wines People Choice's Australian Player of the Year: Evania Pelite (Australian Women's Rugby Sevens) and David Pocock (Wallabies)

- Australian Men's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Ben O'Donnell

- Australian Women's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Evania Pelite

- Academic Achievement Award: Sam Carter (Brumbies)

- Community Service Award: Jed Holloway (NSW Waratahs)