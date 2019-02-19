David takes on Goliath in return of DEX Shield cricket

Sharnay Thwaites and Hayden Ensbey of Grafton High School will lock horns with Hugh Terry and Jesse Creighton of South Grafton High School.

CRICKET: It will be a David and Goliath battle at McKittrick Park tonight as the might of Grafton High School takes on arch rival South Grafton High in the first round of The Daily Examiner Shield cricket.

But as with the protagonist in the age-old tale, South Grafton coach Matt McKee has warned not to write off his outfit just yet.

Grafton High will bring a stacked line-up to the Super 8s match with GDSC Premier League seamers Dylan Lucas, Hayden Woods and Declan Ensby leading the charge.

Brothers' seamer Dylan Lucas slwill lead the charge for the Grafton High School seam brigade. Matthew Elkerton

The side will also feature Harwood all-rounder Hayden Ensbey and Australian Schoolboys hockey star Tyler Gaddes.

Conversely the South Grafton side will not feature a single player with regular senior cricket experience. But a bevy of naturally gifted athletes including Caleb Barker, Lex Bagster and Hugh Terry will not lie down for the opposition.

"There is a concern with the five premier league bowlers compared to my five backyard bowlers,” McKee said. "But it will still be an interesting game.

"The rivalry is certainly as strong as ever, there will definitely be no prisoners taken in this game.”

TOUGH STUFF: Rugby union representative and natural athlete Caleb Barker will tear down the pitch for South Grafton High School. Jarrard Potter

According to the coach, South Grafton's strength will also come with the ball after likening his batting outfit to one of the game's worst.

"The batting technique on show from our players looks like they have come straight from the Glen McGrath batting guide, but our bowling has been impressive,” he said.

"We are half a chance of giving the other sides a good scare with the ball. As long as we stick to our line and lengths on a wicket with a few gremlins we might be a real chance.

"David did beat Goliath, so you never know.”

While he has not played a lot of cricket in recent years, South Grafton High's Hugh Terry once tore up the local cricket ovals. Adam Hourigan

The Super 8 format will certainly level the playing field, with each team getting eight eight-ball overs in their innings. A minimum of six bowlers must be used by each side during the innings.

Players will get more value for shots down the ground, with runs that go between two cones behind the bowler's arm counted as double on the score.

Bowlers will also face harsher penalties for any extras, with wides and no-balls counting for two runs and not to be rebowled.

Grafton High School coach Daniel Moar said it would be a new experience for both his open boys and open girls side.

Harwood's Hayden Ensbey has been a key cog in their North Coast Premier League assault, and will be key for Grafton High. Caitlan Charles

"There hasn't been too much training due to time constraints so I am sure this will all be fairly new and fresh for them on the day,” Moar said. "But I'm sure it won't take long to get used to it.

"There certainly is a few bowlers in our side who are on a higher level, but we will just have to wait and see, this is a very different format of cricket.”

Moar praised organisers for reinvigorating the school-based competition after it spent more than a decade off the field.

"It is a great iniative that has come back, it is a shame it has not been available for a few years, but it gives our kids a great chance to have that interschool rivalry again,” he said.

"Cricket in the district certainly needs a bit of a boost so I am sure this competition won't go astray.”

The Daily Examiner Shield will be played in both Opens Girls and Opens Boys competitions, with McAuley Catholic College also in the mix for the title.

Each round will be played on Tuesday afternoon at McKittrick Park with girls at 4.30pm and boys at 6pm.

A canteen facility will be available on the night.