David Warner’s Border Medal win: travesty or just desserts?

David Warner won the 2019 Allan Border Medal despite his role in Sandpaper-gate and a horror Ashes series. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

IT’S NOT HOW, IT’S HOW MANY

Tim Howard

THERE’S a saying in sport to explain results that don’t fit the script: it’s not how, it’s how many.

This would describe perfectly the reaction to David Warner winning the 2019 Allan Border Medal.

With his role in Sandpaper-gate lurking somewhere in the back of our minds, plus a horror Ashes series, surely Warner had to be behind Pat Cummins, Steve Smith or even Nathan Lyon in the race for the AB Medal.

Warner, an opener who plays all three forms of the game has advantages over the others.

In the World Cup his three 100s and three 50s kept the Aussies in the hunt longer than they deserved.

Then 95 runs in the Ashes had people wondering, if not saying outright and gleefully, he was washed up as a player.

Warner’s Australian summer proved them wrong. His massive scoring (against bowlers who kept the prolific Smith century-less), was instrumental in an undefeated summer.

Sure, there were other worthy candidates.

In reality Smith was probably just one Jofra Archer bumper away from the medal and Cummins was everyone’s poster boy for 2019.

Marnus Labushagne emerged as the No. 3 we have been looking for since Ponting.

But in the system used since 2000 to decide the contest, Warner polled one more point than Smith. And that’s sport.

ALL THE BOUQUETS FOR THE BATS

Adam Hourigan

WAS David Warner the most valuable player in Australian cricket last year?

The stats say so, as he was awarded the Allan Border Medal this week.

The event, which was so underpublicised I’m surprised half the players turned up, crowned Warner the T20 player of the year, and due to a stellar test series at home, got enough votes for the gong.

But was he really our best player all year? Not if you remember that Ashes series.

Warner’s ticks were exposed brutally by Stuart Broad, and left him averaging 9,5, and that was boosted by a scratchy 60-odd in the third test, only his second double-figure contribution.

There were calls for his sacking, although Cricket Australia knew what they had in Warner — a flat track Australian bully, who pounded a listless Pakistani attack that included a record-breaking triple.

If there ever was an MVP of Australian cricket, surely it’s Pat Cummins. Clearly ahead on 59 wickets for the year of Nathan Lyon (who will never win the award because for some reason we think he can’t play the short-form game), he was instrumental in ripping the heart out of sides around the world, no matter what the wicket produced.

Cummins was only the third bowler to win the award last year, such is the season he has had, and is anointed as a future captain for his maturity and tactical awareness.

Warner may have bashed out some runs, but for me, Cummins is the jewel in our side.