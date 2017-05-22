Davis scores last-minute try to clinch thriller

Rebels halfback Kayan Davis puts a grubber through during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a spirited second half performance from a depleted South Grafton Rebels that impressed coach Ron Gordon as the premiers narrowly escaped Bellingen Park with the two-points in a dying minutes 26-22 thriller.

The Magpies have had a point to prove in recent weeks knocking off Group 2 competitors Orara Valley Axemen and Nambucca Heads Roosters and did not shy away from a battle with the Rebels, opening an early first half lead led by classy representative fullback Luke Beaumont.

A Rebels side missing a slew of first graders had trouble gelling in the opening stanza with players out of positions causing headaches in defence and with their handling.

But it was a calm half-time talk delivered by Gordon that had the Rebels lift their intensity and put pressure back on the home side.

"Bellingen are honestly a good side, I am surprised by where they sit on the table," Gordon said. "Admittedly our defence was horrible in the first half and our completion rate really suffered, but you can't take any credit away from them."

South Grafton struggled for numbers with Grant Brown out through illness, Matt Laurie injured and Ed Vale Tighe and Lewis Cooper both out for other commitments.

STRONG MAN: Rebels front rower Karl Woodley (left) was the premiers best player on ground against Bellingen Magpies at the weekend. Matthew Elkerton

Rebels veteran forward Ben Woods stepped out of retirement to give the visitors a fresh bench player as players shuffled around the field to cover numbers.

"I had a bare 13 players there for first grade and we really had to rely on the reserve grade boys," he said. "Woodsy didn't let us down, he certainly did his job when he was on field and gave the big boys up front a rest.

"Xavier played massive minutes in his first game back since the derby against Grafton while Karl Woodley was our player's player for his efforts leading from the front of the pack."

It was a changed side that returned for the second half with the Rebels returning to a more simple strategy and letting the weight of possession take its toll on the Bellingen outfit.

"More than anything the boys went back to playing simple footy," Gordon said.

"We just completed our sets and muscled up in defence. We only let one try in during the whole second half which was great."

It was a Kayan Davis solo effort in the dying minutes that proved all the difference with the maestro carving through the defensive line and crossing the try line untouched.