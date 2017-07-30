Davis stars as Rebels rampage over Magpies

TRY MACHINE: South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis eyes a gap in the Bellingen defensive line. The half scored three tries for the afternoon.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While it was a milestone occasion for South Grafton Rebels dummy-half Rhys Walters, it was halfback Kayan Davis who stole the show at McKittrick Park.

Davis was instrumental for the home side and kicked 12-straight goals to take his personal tally to 36 points as the Rebels ran the sword through Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies 88-14.

If the South Grafton Rebels had worries Bellingen was not going to show up midweek, those were quickly alleviated in the opening.

The Magpies had not just shown up, but they had shown up with intent and were quick to force their way on top of the home side.

Bellingen's crafty lock Cameron Blair was unstoppable in the early stages and a grubber through for himself opened the visitors' account on the scoreboard, giving them an early lead.

If Bellingen had sent an early shock through the home side it appeared to do the trick as the Rebels woke up after 10 minutes.

Kayan Davis started the rot for the South Grafton Rebels after he plucked a Blair chip kick out of midair to streak 60 metres to cross under the posts untouched.

South Grafton captain Grant Stevens was leading from the front through the early stages and he extended the Rebels' lead with a take-no-prisoners charge from a penalty tap.

From 10 metres out the Rebels leader carried three defenders across the line to score next to the uprights.

Stevens was full of momentum and off the next kick-off he found his way into the clear and found centre Aaron Taylor on the left edge, who stormed into the backfield to score under the sticks.

It was a red and white avalanche falling in the first half, and Bellingen could not move quick enough as the Rebels began scoring at will.

Kieron Johnson-Heron was the next to get his name on the scoresheet after he crossed untouched in the corner before front-rower Karl Woodley also snared a rare four-pointer, licking up the scraps of a Bellingen knock-on.

Davis notched his second of the afternoon after he cut back through the Bellingen defence and he was joined on two tries by centre Aaron Taylor soon after.

Rebels half Nick McGrady spots a small hole during the South Grafton Rebels and Bellingen Magpies Group 2 first grade clash at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

Davis was on target with the boot and converted Taylor's try to send the Rebels to the break up 40-4.

Bellingen scored the first try of the second half with a scintillating chip and chase play involving captain Blair, fullback Luke Beaumont and dummy-half Luke Rose.

But the Magpies party did not last as a long-range break from Johnson-Heron set up a simple support play try for home side fullback Kieren Stewart.

Davis, who was having an afternoon to remember, polished off a hat-trick after he was put over the stripe by a Taylor inside ball, and with the conversion passed the half-century for the home side.

Stewart was quick to swoop on another South Grafton break through forward Jeff Skeen to score his second try of the afternoon.

The right-edge attack was firing on all cylinders for the Rebels through the second half, as Johnson Heron and Austin Cooper traded tries through the middle stages.

Skeen continued the rot for the Rebels after he crossed for a well-deserved four-pointer of his own.

Bellingen front-rower Dane Cross managed to wrestle back a consolation try for the visitors before the home side put the perfect polish on the day.

In a fitting finish to the heavily one-sided contest, milestone man Rhys Walters celebrated his 200th first grade game with a strong solo effort before converting it to keep the celebrations going.