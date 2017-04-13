25°
Sport

Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

Matthew Elkerton
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
In the past three years South Grafton Rebels have had three halfbacks - Ant Cowan (2015), Theeran Pearson (2016) and Kayan Davis (2017).
In the past three years South Grafton Rebels have had three halfbacks - Ant Cowan (2015), Theeran Pearson (2016) and Kayan Davis (2017). Bill North

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: While rugby league history might suggest clubs who can have stability in the halfback role will have more success, that history knows nothing about the South Grafton Rebels.

The side has built its legacy by bucking the trend with No.7's in as many seasons, with the previous two both playing major roles in the club's premiership success.

In 2015 Ant Cowan was a maestro guiding the Rebels around the park, and then Theeran Pearson was just as impressive when the club went back to back last year.

Now the job falls on the shoulders of new recruit Kayan Davis, and in the opening two matches the speedy half is appearing up to the lofty task.

Rebel Kayan Davis during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017.
Rebel Kayan Davis during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Davis, a former youth worker under NRL legend PJ Marsh in Rockhampton, made the switch down to the Clarence Valley ahead of the Group 2 season and quickly found a home alongside the experience of Hugh Stanley.

"He is a Nambucca boy born and bred," Rebels' captain Grant Stevens said. "With Hughie having ties to the Nambucca region, I think that helped (Davis) getting to know the team.

"He is a very high quality footballer. I suppose he is up there with the two halfbacks we have had in the last two years. If he isn't next to them, he is in front of them."

Photos
View Gallery

Davis was a man on a mission in the Rebels season opener against Coffs Harbour, as the half easily burned the Comets pack with his speed running in a first round hat-trick.

But Stevens said to expect more from the exciting playmaker over the season.

"I have got no doubt in his ability, he will prove himself over the season," he said.

"He has been awesome at training, he is very vocal and not afraid to order the lads around so he can deliver the best for us."

South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 2017 Group 2 season against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park. 26 March 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 2017 Group 2 season against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park. 26 March 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Davis will get his first chance to star in front of the Rebels faithful tonight, when the club plays host to Woolgoolga Seahorses in a catch-up clash from the round two washout.

Ladies league tag kicks off at 6.30pm, with first grade to play from 8.45 at McKittrick Park.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

This poll ended on 15 March 2017.

Yes - Nothing can stop the Rebels juggernaut at the moment. Let the good times roll. - 40%

Maybe - A legacy has started, but the new committee must not drop the ball. - 25%

I don't think so - Taunton and Matthews masterminded two premierships. A third, without them, would be a stretch. - 7%

No - Every dog has his day. The Rebels are done. - 26%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl group 2 mckittrick park night match rugby league south grafton rebels woolgoolga seahorses

Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

REBELS star recruit gets first taste of home ground action when South Grafton meets Woolgoolga at McKittrick Park tonight.

WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

REDUCED STAFF: Ipswich Centrelink and Medicare customers told to 'come back next week'.

What you need to know

Relocation, not removal, the solution for our bats

All life forms including man need to find sanctuary

OUR SAY: This year, please surprise us over the break

The Pacific Highway is closed near Tyndale as emergency services attend a crash. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Crashes all too common, and many of the worst happen on holidays.

Local Partners

Free shop for flood victims opens at showground

LISMORE'S flood-affected households now have a central pick-up point to collect free furniture, clothes, and bedding - but more donations are needed.

DISCONNECTED: Lack of landlines a 'ticking time bomb'

Gateway Lifestyle Resort residents Kay Martin, Sue Jacquin, Max Juett, Susan Keeling and Dot and Pat Chorley have been forced to use their mobile phones while waiting months for their landlines to be connected.

Communication breakdown a matter of life and death

WHAT'S OPEN: Where to grab your Easter seafood

Jumbo Spanner Crab,served with chips and salad and your choice of natural, chilli , garlic or crumbed prawns. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Left it to last minute? Still plenty of seafood stores open

Good Friday church times

Some of the stain glass windows in St Andrews Presbyterian Church in the bell tower.

The following Clarence Valley churches will be holding services

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Tranquility On The Channel

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 1 $725,000

A Tranquil Opportunity on the River If you are looking for a peaceful lifestyle opportunity with the added bonus of tranquil surrounds where you can watch the...

Where your Beach House meets the National Park

17 Hibiscus Avenue, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $640,000

The picturesque beach side village of Brooms Head maintains the purity and beauty of the North Coast holiday lifestyle that has been enjoyed for generations over...

Fully renovated cottage with potential for industrial development (STCA)

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $249,000

Here is a property package brimming with potential on so many levels. Firstly we have a great flood free allotment just on the outskirts of town and whilst there...

PRICED TO SELL

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $268,000

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

Coastal Riverfront Acreage

147 School Road, Palmers Island 2463

House 3 1 1 $895,000

Here is your opportunity to purchase 58 acres of prime, fertile land featuring 280 metres of absolute deep water frontage to the Clarence River. Only minutes...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad with sea breezes

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Originally when the owners of 3 Penda Place went looking for the perfect block to build their dream home, they had a few absolute necessities before they committed...

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home right in the heart of Yamba allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and our beautiful surf...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!