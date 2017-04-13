Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

In the past three years South Grafton Rebels have had three halfbacks - Ant Cowan (2015), Theeran Pearson (2016) and Kayan Davis (2017).

RUGBY LEAGUE: While rugby league history might suggest clubs who can have stability in the halfback role will have more success, that history knows nothing about the South Grafton Rebels.

The side has built its legacy by bucking the trend with No.7's in as many seasons, with the previous two both playing major roles in the club's premiership success.

In 2015 Ant Cowan was a maestro guiding the Rebels around the park, and then Theeran Pearson was just as impressive when the club went back to back last year.

Now the job falls on the shoulders of new recruit Kayan Davis, and in the opening two matches the speedy half is appearing up to the lofty task.

Rebel Kayan Davis during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Davis, a former youth worker under NRL legend PJ Marsh in Rockhampton, made the switch down to the Clarence Valley ahead of the Group 2 season and quickly found a home alongside the experience of Hugh Stanley.

"He is a Nambucca boy born and bred," Rebels' captain Grant Stevens said. "With Hughie having ties to the Nambucca region, I think that helped (Davis) getting to know the team.

"He is a very high quality footballer. I suppose he is up there with the two halfbacks we have had in the last two years. If he isn't next to them, he is in front of them."

Davis was a man on a mission in the Rebels season opener against Coffs Harbour, as the half easily burned the Comets pack with his speed running in a first round hat-trick.

But Stevens said to expect more from the exciting playmaker over the season.

"I have got no doubt in his ability, he will prove himself over the season," he said.

"He has been awesome at training, he is very vocal and not afraid to order the lads around so he can deliver the best for us."

South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 2017 Group 2 season against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park. 26 March 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Davis will get his first chance to star in front of the Rebels faithful tonight, when the club plays host to Woolgoolga Seahorses in a catch-up clash from the round two washout.

Ladies league tag kicks off at 6.30pm, with first grade to play from 8.45 at McKittrick Park.