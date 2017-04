NEW DAWN: Residents from Yamba and surrounds paid their respects at the dawn Anzac Day service at the Main Beach cenotaph.

HUNDREDS of people from Yamba and surrounds set their alarm clocks before dawn this morning to pay their respects at Main Beach's dawn service.

Ex-servicemen stood shoulder to shoulder as first light broke, and the bugle sounded.

At the end of the service attention turned to the water, where Yamba Surf Life Saving Club rowers were waiting to come into shore.