Day helps to grow a better future

This Sunday, July 29, is National Tree Day, and more than 170,000 people have committed to planting nearly half a million seedlings.

This Sunday, July 29, is National Tree Day, and more than 170,000 people have committed to planting nearly half a million seedlings. iStock

Tomorrow marks 23 years since the establishment of National Tree Day, Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature-care event. In the 22 days held so far, more than four million participants have planted more than 24 million native trees, shrubs and grasses.

There are organised tree-planting events throughout the country and everyone is invited to participate. You can search for events near you on the website, treeday.planetark.org, or you can call the hotline on 1300885000. But even if there isn't an organised event near you, you can still get involved by putting some new native plants in your own garden.

There are thousands of native plants we can use in our gardens. Australia has an incredibly diverse landscape, and different plants are suited to different climates and soil types. So choose carefully, and ask your local garden centre for advice. Observe what is growing well in your area and what grows in the local bushland, because this will help guide you too.

If you would like to plant a tree, be sure to choose one that will not grow too big for the position.

There are plenty of small native trees ideal for home gardens. My favourites include the grafted eucalypts, ivory curl tree (buckinghamia celcissima), golden penda (xanthostemeon chrysanthus), native gardenia (atractocarpus fitzalanii) and daintree pine (gymnostoma australianum). The taller growing grevilleas like moonlight and honey gem will get to about 4m, so they are a good alternative to a tree in a smaller space.

Let's all try to add at least one native plant to the planet tomorrow.