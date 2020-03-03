DAY ONE DERBY: Rivals meet in huge Group 2 season opener

Mitch Gorman breaks free of a South Grafton tackle in the local derby at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fierce rivals Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels will meet in a blockbuster round one clash to open the 2020 Group 2 Rugby League season.

Group 2 released the full draw today and the Grafton derby highlights an epic round one on Sunday, April 9 with the Ghosts to host the encounter at Frank McGuren Field.

Other fixtures include Sawtell Panthers hosting Macksville Sea Eagles, Bellingen Magpies taking on minor premiers Coffs Harbour Comets and Woolgoolga will have a bye.

South Grafton will play their first home game of the year in round two when they host Bellingen Magpies while the Ghosts will have a week off due to the absence of the Orara Valley Axemen in 2020.

The second Grafton derby will take place on June 14 with the two sides meeting at McKittrick Park in round nine.

Finals will begin on August 1 with the big dance set down for August 23.

See full fixtures below:

Group 2 Rugby League 2020 season draw.