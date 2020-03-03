Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch Gorman breaks free of a South Grafton tackle in the local derby at McKittrick Park.
Mitch Gorman breaks free of a South Grafton tackle in the local derby at McKittrick Park.
Rugby League

DAY ONE DERBY: Rivals meet in huge Group 2 season opener

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fierce rivals Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels will meet in a blockbuster round one clash to open the 2020 Group 2 Rugby League season.

Group 2 released the full draw today and the Grafton derby highlights an epic round one on Sunday, April 9 with the Ghosts to host the encounter at Frank McGuren Field.

Other fixtures include Sawtell Panthers hosting Macksville Sea Eagles, Bellingen Magpies taking on minor premiers Coffs Harbour Comets and Woolgoolga will have a bye.

South Grafton will play their first home game of the year in round two when they host Bellingen Magpies while the Ghosts will have a week off due to the absence of the Orara Valley Axemen in 2020.

The second Grafton derby will take place on June 14 with the two sides meeting at McKittrick Park in round nine.

Finals will begin on August 1 with the big dance set down for August 23.

See full fixtures below:

Group 2 Rugby League 2020 season draw.
Group 2 Rugby League 2020 season draw.

Group 2 Rugby League 2020 season draw.
Group 2 Rugby League 2020 season draw.
2020 group 2 fixtures clarence league grafton derby grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spared jail sentence for pursuit through Grafton

        premium_icon Man spared jail sentence for pursuit through Grafton

        Crime A Sydney man was sentenced in Grafton Local Court this week for leading police on a pursuit while wanted on two arrest warrants

        Sassafras ready to fire up the oven

        premium_icon Sassafras ready to fire up the oven

        Business Popular Yamba restaurant to reopen

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:37 PM
        Service to mark one year since Christchurch tragedy

        premium_icon Service to mark one year since Christchurch tragedy

        News Interfaith service to show solidarity for those impacted by the violence of last...

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:52 PM
        Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        premium_icon Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        News Residents against the DA are worried it will set a precedent.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:20 PM