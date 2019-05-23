Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Food & Entertainment

Day to toast the success of Australian chardonnay

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

For the most part of the 2000s, ABC was a reference to "Anything But Chardonnay”. Now Australian chardonnay has never been in a better place: Always Better Chardonnay. May 23 is International Chardonnay Day, so here are three affordable wines across the spectrum.

TAYLORS ESTATE, CLARE VALLEY, 2017

Taylors are now celebrating 50 years of vintages. Multi award winning, lighter bodied but varietal with peach stonefruit, tropical melon, juicy citrus, light fig and hints of oak influence. Refreshing, balanced. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 13.5%

Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018
Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018

HODDLES CREEK ESTATE, YARRA VALLEY, 2018

Can't talk about Australian chardonnay without referencing Franco D'Anna. Over-delivering with rich citrus, green olive and fine oak influences. Soft mealy notes under lifted grapefruit (almost lime) citrus. Long, linear, textural palate. A wonderful bargain. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $22 Alc: 13.2%

Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017
Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017

BREMERTON, BATONNAGE, LANGHORNE CREEK, 2017

Lovers of big chardonnay rejoice, this "worked” style gives up creamy, toasty, lemon tart and ripe fig aromas. The lees stirring (batonnage) shows nutty, doughy complexity. Retaining balance, it has heft and textural chew with juicy bittersweet citrus and fine, long dry finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12.5%

vinonotebook.com

bremerton chardonnay hoddles creek estate international chardonnay day regan drew taylors estate wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    premium_icon Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    Crime COUTTS Crossing woman who blew more than six times the legal limit and crashed had an 'atrocious' drink driving record.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
    Second charge for toddler neglect

    premium_icon Second charge for toddler neglect

    Crime Second person charged with toddler abuse, neglect

    Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    premium_icon Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    Crime Repeat offender from Iluka busted by fisheries

    Life-saving donation shines light on mental health

    premium_icon Life-saving donation shines light on mental health

    News $6,000 from Lower Clarence group could help bring more services

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM