Crime

DAYLIGHT RAMPAGE: Death of pet sparks outburst

Annie Perets
by
7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
IT WAS the middle of the day when a drunk man stormed into the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre and began to yell obscene abuse at staff.  

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told Hervey Bay Magistrates that the employees "felt threatened" and locked the building when the intruder stepped outside.  

This prompted the 48-year-old to headbutt the centre's glass doors and hit the glass with a bike helmet.   

The intellectually impaired man, who the Chronicle has chosen not to name, pleaded guilty in the local court on Thursday to two counts of public nuisance.   

But despite the mental disability, defence lawyer Hamish Isles said the man understood that his actions were wrong and he had the capacity to enter the plea.  

The court heard the Torquay man drank alcohol in excess on June 12 to help him cope while dealing with the death of a pet.   

When he attended the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre about 3pm, he shouted about his personal sexual frustrations.   

He made a getaway after the rampage but was found by police a short time later yelling similar obscenities at members of the public.   

The man, who has a history of public nuisance offences, was fined $600.  

Taking the man's circumstance into consideration, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge chose not to record a conviction.  

