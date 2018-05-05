Day's 67 puts him in contention at Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day hits from a sand trap on the first hole of his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, New Carolina. Picture: Jason E Miczek/AP

Jason Day hits from a sand trap on the first hole of his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, New Carolina. Picture: Jason E Miczek/AP Jason E. Miczek

FORMER world No.1 Jason Day has vaulted himself into contention at the Wells Fargo Championship with a second-round four-under-par 67.

As a host of leading names struggled to make the cut at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, the Australian carded an eagle, three birdies and a lone bogey to finish one shot from the lead.

Day's round included a spectacular hole-out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par five 10th hole.

The 30-year-old major winner also drained a 8m birdie putt on the par three 17th, one of three holes known as the "Green Mile" because of their reputation as the toughest finishing stretch on the PGA Tour.

Day sits at six under at the halfway point with America's Peter Malnati making the running following a three-under-par round of 68.

"I was saying yesterday the iron play just needs to tighten up," Day said.

"I think once that starts to happen, then things are going to switch pretty quickly.

"And it was good to be able to come to a golf course like this where I know it's very difficult."

Last August, Day was in contention late in the third round at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, until a quadruple bogey at the 18th hole all but ended his chances.

But he still likes the course.

"I think everyone else is obviously having a tough time with it, too," he said.

"It's a major championship golf course, so you've got to come out and be patient with yourself and take your chances when you get them."

Greg Chalmers shot a one-under-par 70 to go with his opening round 71 to be the next best Australian.

It has been a consistent two days of golf for Chalmers, but fellow Aussie Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 US Open champion, cannot claim the same.

After a promising three-under-par 68 in the first round, Ogilvy shot a disastrous 10-over-par 81 to miss the cut.

Ogilvy's round included six straight bogeys to complete his front nine, another one at the par four 11th hole before he signed off for the week with a triple bogey at the par four 18th.

There was better news for Queensland's Adam Scott as he just made the cut, firing a one-under-par 70 after a first round 75.

Tiger Woods blamed his inability to adjust to slow greens for another mediocre putting performance.

Woods missed five putts from inside 3m and flirted with missing the cut before scraping through with a two-over-par 73.

A 4m birdie at his final hole was by far the longest putt he sank all day.

- AAP