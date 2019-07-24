Menu
Michael Morgan will miss Thursday's clash with the Sharks.
Rugby League

Dazed Morgan remains sidelined for Cowboys

by Chris Honnery
24th Jul 2019 7:05 AM
Cowboys skipper Michael Morgan will remain on the sidelines for a third consecutive week as North Queensland prepare to take on Cronulla at Shark Park on Thursday night.

Morgan suffered a heavy concussion during the Origin decider at ANZ Stadium on July 10 and has yet to return to the field.

Coach Paul Green on Tuesday night left Morgan outside of his squad, naming an unchanged side from last weekend's loss to the Rabbitohs.

Michael Morgan was heavily concussed in Origin III: Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Speedster Gideon Gela-Mosby has been named in the extended squad after making a successful return from a fractured collarbone last weekend.

North Queensland assistant coach David Fairleigh on Tuesday confirmed Morgan's absence from the side and said the short turnaround would be beneficial following their shock loss to South Sydney.

"Morgo's out, that's absolutely confirmed," Fairleigh said.

"I actually think (the short turnaround) is a good thing for us.

 

Morgan will miss his third straight week. Picture: Ryan Pierse
"The boys were very disappointed in how the game ended up the other night.

"They're probably not playing at their best at the moment like us so it's going to be a tough battle."

Cowboys vice-captain Jordan McLean said Thursday night's game was "definitely" make or break for the club as they attempt to claw their way into the top eight.

They currently sit 13th on the ladder and can't afford to lose any of their remaining games if they are to make the finals.

 

The Cowboys missed a huge opportunity against the high flying Rabbitohs. Picture: Ian Hitchcock
"We definitely chucked (the Rabbitohs game) away," McLean said.

"The message is just to regroup.

"We just need to go out there (against the Sharks) and play for the 80 minutes."

Fairleigh said the NRL premiership ladder was at its closest its ever been and there was still a chance for most teams to push up into the top eight.

"You can still play good and lose," he said.

"I've never seen the competition so close.

"There's teams that are actually losing and still playing well.

"This year has just been tighter than it's ever been."

