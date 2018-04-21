Dazzling achievement: New temple opens

BIG MILESTONE: The new First Sikh Temple in Woolgoolga opened this week after almost 20 years in the planning.

BIG MILESTONE: The new First Sikh Temple in Woolgoolga opened this week after almost 20 years in the planning. Trevor Veale

WHILE there's still some work to be done, the new First Sikh Temple in Woolgoolga opened this week.

It's been almost 20 years since a plan was made to rebuild the temple and half a century since the earlier red-brick temple, the first in Australia, officially opened in 1968.

The main driver of the project, Dr Amarjit More, welcomed guests at an afternoon tea on Wednesday, which included Mayor Denise Knight and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

Both spoke of their admiration for the beauty of the building and acknowledged the positive contribution made by the Sikh community to the local area.

Dr More thanked the Lions Club and the many people - Sikh and non-Sikh - who helped ease the course of the building.

With the cost of the development raised by the whole community, Dr More said more than 90 per cent of the $4 million had so far been spent on labour and materials acquired locally, except for the cost of stone from Rajasthan, India.

Annette Johnson, whose mother worked on the opening of the first temple, acknowledged how far the community had come in the past few decades, and said during the time of the opening of the first temple, Sikhs were excluded from the local bowling club.

"Now 50 years later we are on the eve of another temple opening, an opening in which the innocence and ignorance of the past has been replaced with awareness and knowledge," she said.