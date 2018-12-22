REWARDING: Part of the dazzling Christmas light display at 43 Turf St in Grafton.

CHRISTMAS is a time for giving, spreading joy and happiness and Jim and Angela Clark's magical light display does exactly that.

This is the couple's 22nd annual display and Mrs Clark said she tried to paint a different picture for their display each year.

The result has been people coming from far and wide to experience the display.

The journey started when Mrs Clark bought some "pretty” Christmas lights, then bought a few more, then her collection gradually got bigger.

"I'm Christmas mad,” she said.

A popular part of the display is the reindeer which emerge from the car port with Christmas carols.

"The children clap and dance too, then the snow comes out and covers them,” Mr Clark said.

"Sometimes we think we are babysitting because they sit there for hours.”

Even the couple's labrador Tara, is dressed for the occasion.

They plan to have Fitz Puff Puff, the lawnmower, converted to a train that hauls carriage-loads of children and parents, running this weekend.

But a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes and there have been set-backs, such as the wild weather.

However the children and families who come to the display made it all worthwhile, Mr Clark said.

He said children's faces lit up when they saw the house, and the parents voiced their appreciation of all the work.

"After a terrible day, yesterday the mower blew up and other things went wrong, then everyone is lovely, so you get over it,” Mrs Clark said.

In 1996 they introduced a donation box with every dollar going to the Westmead Children's Hospital and have now raised $60,000 for the charity.

In late 2016 they received an award from the Sydney Children's Hospital Network.

Mr Clark said people have been really generous, out of the goodness of their hearts.