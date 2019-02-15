Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating suspicious cattle death at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey.
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating suspicious cattle death at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey. Matthew Purcell
Breaking

DEAD CATTLE: Anthrax ruled out but investigations continue

15th Feb 2019 9:45 AM

THE Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has ruled out anthrax as the cause of recent cattle deaths in Stanthorpe.

Initial testing and autopsies did not show signs of the bacterium Bacillus anthrax, but further test are under way to identify the exact cause of death.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman called for caution.

"We urge residents to avoid speculating on these matters until all tests have concluded, as speculating can potentially impact many people in our region and their businesses," he said.

Several cattle at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey died as a result of the suspected disease outbreak.

More Stories

anthrax cattle deaths editors picks queensland department of agriculture and fisheries southern downs regional council
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Novak joins Clarence election race

    premium_icon Novak joins Clarence election race

    Politics Clarence Valley councillor to contest March poll

    Why Labor's road promise to council won't stop SRV

    premium_icon Why Labor's road promise to council won't stop SRV

    Politics $23m Election promise no ticket to end council rates increase

    Bunnings man the tongs for disaster relief funding

    premium_icon Bunnings man the tongs for disaster relief funding

    News Money to go towards flood victims in Townsville

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:25 AM
    Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    premium_icon Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    News Sunshine Coast man has bail conditions changed